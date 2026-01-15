Carilion Children’s Pediatric Medicine - Lexington Location Opens

Carilion Clinic leaders gathered today for the ribbon-cutting of the new Carilion Children’s Pediatric Medicine - Lexington location at 146 South Main Street.

LEXINGTON, Va. – Carilion Clinic leaders gathered today for the ribbon-cutting of the new Carilion Children’s Pediatric Medicine - Lexington location at 146 South Main Street. The new space brings general pediatric care to a convenient location for families.

The renovated space includes 5 exam rooms and enhances the care experience for pediatric patients and their families, allowing more personal interaction with Carilion pediatric experts and shorter wait times.

“We are thrilled to open our first, designated practice for pediatric care in this community,” said Dr. Andrew Herman, chair of Pediatrics. “As a father myself, I know how important it is to have trusted pediatric care close to home. Our team looks forward to serving this community and meeting families where they are.”

The 2,433 square-foot practice is equipped to handle a range of services from wellness visits to mild trauma.

“We are always assessing community needs as they evolve,” said Greg Madsen, vice president of Carilion Rockbridge Community Hospital. “Both in the hospital and in the community, I’m always excited to see the new ways we are innovating to meet our community’s needs, and I look forward to welcoming Carilion Children’s to Lexington.”

Officially opening to patients on Monday, Jan. 19, regular hours will be 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. To schedule an appointment, families can call the practice at 540-462-6270.

To learn more about Carilion Children’s offerings, visit CarilionClinic.org.