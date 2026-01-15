Concerns raised over data centers in Pittsylvania County

PITTSYLVANIA CO., Va. – Construction is underway at the Southern Virginia Megasite at Berry Hill, but a proposed rezoning measure has sparked concerns among Pittsylvania County residents about the area’s future development.

“Data centers are a very invasive industry and that’s why it’s important to have regulations on where they go,” said Amy Walker, a Pittsylvania County resident.

Walker has firsthand experience with data center development concerns. Her organization, the Coalition for the Protection of Pittsylvania County, formed in response to Balico’s proposal last year to develop 2,200 acres near Chatham.

The current controversy centers on a proposed “by-right” development designation for the Berry Hill site. Under this designation, industries meeting zoning guidelines could bypass the special approval process and public hearings typically required for developments such as data centers.

“Our concerns is ‘by-right’ and how that would remove the ability to adequately regulate these industries,” Walker explained.

Vic Ingram, a member of the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors, defended the rezoning initiative. “We addressed the rezoning issue to open the door for any possibility,” he said.

When questioned about residents’ concerns over the “by-right” designation potentially limiting public input on developments like data centers, Ingram responded, “We give the citizens all the time in the world to say what they want to say... Sometimes you have to go against what is perceived as public opinion to do the right thing.”

Ingram declined to comment on whether any data centers were planned for the site.

The Board of Supervisors is scheduled to vote on the rezoning measure Thursday night.