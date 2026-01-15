Liberty High’s Kris Wingfield honored as Bedford County’s 2027 Teacher of the Year

Bedford County Public Schools has named Kris Wingfield of Liberty High School as its 2027 Bedford County Teacher of the Year.

Wingfield has 35 years of experience at Liberty High School and has taught nearly every English course offered. She currently serves as English Department chair and PTSA faculty representative.

She also holds several leadership roles, including yearbook advisor, National Honor Society advisor, class head sponsor and prom coordinator.

Wingfield has worked as an NMSI Laying the Foundation trainer, providing support to other educators. She has been listed in Who’s Who Among America’s Teachers. In 2008, she received both the Liberty High School Teacher of the Year and Bedford County Teacher of the Year awards.

Colleagues describe Wingfield as a role model for new teachers and someone who supports students’ growth as readers.

“Mrs. Wingfield exemplifies excellence in teaching and leadership,” said Mr. Dupere, Superintendent of Bedford County Public Schools. “Her commitment, passion, and lifelong service make her a truly deserving recipient of this honor.”