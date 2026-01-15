Lynchburg Police seeking public’s assistance in identifying vehicle that caused property damage to the Middle School

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in attempting to identify a vehicle and the driver involved in property damage at Linkhorne Middle School.

On Dec. 20 at 10 p.m., a black truck entered school property and caused damage to the athletic fields and fencing, officials said.

If you recognize this vehicle or have information, please contact us. Call Officer Scruggs at (434) 485-2652 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers, at p3tips.com, or via the P3 app.

You can find the full video here.