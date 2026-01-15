Packaging supply company expanding operations in Danville, creating 150 new jobs

Infinity Global, a packaging supply store, is expanding its operations in Dnaville with a $34 million investment, creating 150 new jobs.

DANVILLE, Va. – Infinity Global, a packaging supply company, is expanding its operations in Danville with a $34 million investment that will create 150 new jobs.

The investment is expected to more than double the company’s Virginia workforce, Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced Thursday.

Recommended Videos

“This investment proves there is no better place to build and grow a global business than Virginia,” said Youngkin. “By more than doubling its workforce here in the Commonwealth, Infinity Global is showing its confidence in the people of Danville and Southside Virginia. Their continued growth demonstrates how world-class companies succeed when they invest in our talent and Virginia’s pro-business environment.”

Founded in Danville in 2025, Infinity Global works with clients and retailers across 70 countries to design and source custom, sustainable packaging for high-end fashion, jewelry and beauty products.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership collaborated with Danville to secure the project for Virginia. Youngkin approved a $750,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to support the expansion.