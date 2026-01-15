Roanoke Valley Master Naturalist Chapter removes thousands of pounds of invasive species

ROANOKE, Va. – The Virginia National Heritage Program announced the Roanoke Valley Master Naturalist Chapter volunteers removed thousands of pounds of invasive species.

According to officials, led by their DNH Invasive Species Specialist, Lindsey Caplan, 17 volunteers contributed over 65 hours throughout the year and learned how to identify a wide variety of invasive species and how to differentiate them from native look-a-likes properly. At the most recent workday, volunteers removed 4,960 pounds of invasive species in just a few hours.

Recommended Videos

Regular workdays will continue in 2026.