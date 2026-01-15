Shockwave Therapy Offers New Hope for Senior Dogs with Mobility Issues

BLACKSBURG, Va. – A treatment that began its journey in equine medicine nearly three decades ago is now transforming the lives of senior dogs struggling with mobility issues. Shockwave therapy, which first emerged in Germany’s equine practices in 1996, Clinical Techniques in Equine Practice, has evolved into a promising solution for canine arthritis and tendon injuries.

Nine-year-old Trapper, a beagle owned by retired veterinarian Phil Pickett, exemplifies the therapy’s potential. Once barely able to walk on three legs due to arthritis and a damaged bicep tendon, Trapper has experienced what Pickett describes as a “night and day difference” through shockwave therapy combined with other rehabilitation techniques.

“Shockwave therapy uses high-powered acoustic waves, entering the body in a non-invasive way,” explains Florence Bliss, a licensed veterinary technician. The treatment particularly excels in addressing damaged tendons and ligaments, offering months of relief after just a few sessions.

The technology continues to advance, with 2024 marking the introduction of the CS-Pro VET, the world’s first ultra-portable focused extracorporeal shockwave therapy device DVM360, making the treatment more accessible to veterinary practices.

Success stories continue to emerge. In early 2026, a Virginia Tech case study documented remarkable improvements in a 13-year-old dog’s mobility after undergoing shockwave therapy Virginia Tech News, demonstrating the treatment’s potential for enhancing quality of life in senior pets.

Cost considerations often favor shockwave therapy over more invasive alternatives. “When you consider the thousands of dollars that a surgery would cost,” Pickett notes, “it’s very cost-effective.” A typical shockwave therapy session costs around $100, making it an accessible option for many pet owners.

While not a miracle cure, the therapy offers hope for aging dogs. For Trapper and his owner, it has meant the difference between limitation and activity, providing them the opportunity to continue enjoying their time together. However, veterinarians caution that the treatment isn’t suitable for every dog, as some may find the equipment’s noise or sensation uncomfortable.

For more information about shockwave therapy and its applications for pets, consult with a veterinary rehabilitation specialist who can evaluate whether this treatment option might benefit your dog.