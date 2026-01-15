WATCH: Governor Youngkin gives final State of the Commonwealth Address

ROANOKE, Va. – Governor Youngkin gave his State of the Commonwealth Address Wednesday evening.

The Governor touted the strength of the Commonwealth under his leadership and looked back at obstacles Virginia has overcome, including Hurricane Helene.

10 News took to the streets Wednesday night to hear what residents think on the change of leadership when Abigail Spanberger makes history as Virginia’s first female governor.

“I’m looking forward to a new change in the government. I am looking forward to seeing what the democrats can do and especially what women can do,” Judy Irish, Roanoke resident, said.

Governor-Elect Spanberger will be sworn in on Saturday in Richmond.