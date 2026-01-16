Botetourt County residents voice concerns over proposed data center’s impact on local water supply

BOTETOURT CO., Va. – Local residents packed a meeting Thursday at the Western Virginia Water Authority to express concerns about a proposed data center planned for the area.

The crowd was so large that the room reached maximum capacity, forcing organizers to rotate people in and out to speak. Many residents voiced worries, while board members listened quietly without responding.

“You know it’s pretty bad when a kid has to come and tell you that you should not allow Google access to our drinking water, my future drinking water,” said one young speaker.

Another resident said, “It seems very frustrating and counterintuitive to what this board should be doing for us, not Google.”

Several speakers mentioned environmental studies showing increased rates of cancer, pollution, and other impacts linked to similar projects nationwide.

The main concern centers on Carvins Cove, Botetourt’s primary water source. Draft plans indicate the data center could use between 2 million and 8 million gallons of water daily, raising fears of further strain amid ongoing drought conditions.

“Our circumstance is fragile due to climate change. We can’t really predict the dimensions of it, but we can be dead sure it’s going to happen, and it’s going to get worse,” said one resident.

“There’s so much unknown about these campuses, the future of AI in general, as well as the future of our climate. It’s just too risky,” another added.

Before the meeting, a group called the Data Center Transparency Alliance gathered across the street to protest and raise awareness. They later entered the meeting together.

The group said they spoke with the board after the meeting and are working to arrange a Q&A session to foster greater transparency. A date has not yet been set.

