Danville Area Humane Society upping support for local pet owners

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Area Humane Society is expanding its resources to address animal neglect and abandonment, while facing ongoing scrutiny over its euthanasia practices.

The shelter is continuing a three-pronged approach focusing on spaying and neutering, microchipping, and education to combat animal overpopulation in the area.

“There seems to be more interest in animal issues in this area, so let’s put some of that energy to work to actually benefit the animals,” said Paulette Dean, Executive Director of the Danville Area Humane Society.

The shelter plans to increase rebates for spaying and neutering procedures and continue funding these services at local veterinary clinics. According to Dean, the need is critical in Danville.

“If every human in this area wanted to stop the overpopulation, they would have to adopt something like 7 dogs and cats every year,” Dean said.

The expansion includes more free microchip clinics, which have shown promising results. “We are seeing more and more animals come to us with microchips, and that’s an easy ticket home,” Dean explained.

However, local activists remain skeptical of the new initiatives, citing concerns about the shelter’s euthanasia rates.

“I would need to see proof that they’re actually saving animals for their new announcement to mean anything to me,” said local activist Tanya Martin.

Martin is advocating for increased adoption advertising from the shelter, an area Dean has recently addressed by appointing a social media manager.

“It has stepped up, I will say that. I’m pretty sure it’s because the community has been involved and said ‘we want you to do better,’” Martin acknowledged, while emphasizing the need for further improvements.

Dean has consistently maintained that euthanasia at the shelter only occurs when absolutely necessary.