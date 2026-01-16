Pulaski County launches major property reassessment

PULASKI CO., Va. – Property owners in Pulaski County could see their assessed values increase by an average of 50% as the county begins its first reassessment in six years.

County Administrator Jonathan Sweet says the six year gap between assessments presents some challenges. “It’s really hard to budget around the crystal ball of six years,” Sweet said, noting that “there’s potential for us to see growth and assessment values of perhaps in the 50% average range.”

However, officials emphasize that higher property values don’t necessarily mean proportionally higher tax bills. “A lot of communities in Pulaski County historically, when we’ve had reassessments and substantial increases, can mitigate some of that by down adjusting the levy accordingly,” Sweet explained.

The county has contracted Vision Government Solutions to conduct the reassessment through 2026. Commissioner of Revenue Kim Matthews urges property owners to cooperate with the assessment process.

“I would recommend that if they do leave a door tag or have questions about the property, that the individuals do respond to that,” Matthews said. “Because that’s how the information is as accurate as possible.”

Local business owners, like Meredith McGrady of Gem City Market, are watching the process closely. “I’m expecting Pulaski to go up some. I hope that we don’t see a huge increase, but I guess time’s gonna tell,” McGrady said.

Many business owners expressed willingness to support the reassessment but hope the potential increased revenue will help revitalize main street and attract new businesses to empty storefronts.

County officials may consider switching to a shorter reassessment cycle in the future but will wait until the completion of the current reassessment before evaluating their options.