Remains found in Pittsylvania County identified as man missing since 2023

PITTSYLVANIA CO., Va. – The Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that it had identified the remains of an individual who was previously reported as last seen walking in the area of Climax Road in 2023.

Officials said that the individual has been identified as Bobby John Palmer of Pittsylvania County. Palmer was 44-years-old when he disappeared in April 2023.

Based on the investigation conducted, there is no indication of foul play or self-harm associated with the death.

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has advised that, due to the condition of the remains and available information, the cause and manner of death could not be determined. At this time, the investigation is considered complete.