Resources for managing high energy bills with Appalachian Power

Dealing with high energy bills can be stressful, especially when budgets are tight. For customers of Appalachian Power, there are several resources available to help manage payments and avoid service disruptions.

For longer term solutions to paying off your bill, one option is setting up a payment arrangement. This allows customers to spread out their bill payments over time, making it easier to keep up without falling behind. Arranging a payment plan early can prevent late fees and service interruptions.

Recommended Videos

If you are looking for something shorter term, you can also get a one-time extension on your payment, to help buffer time between your pay by date and incoming funds.

In addition to payment plans, there are assistance programs through local community organizations and government agencies. These programs may offer grants or financial help for those who qualify. It’s important to explore these options as soon as possible to get the support needed. Some of the assistance programs include, but aren’t limited to:

The Appalachian Power website also provides tips on reducing energy use, which can help lower future bills. If you’re struggling with your energy bill, don’t wait until the last minute. Reach out to Appalachian Power or local assistance programs early to discuss your options.

For those who are looking for ways to give back to the community as a whole, or to help out a loved one in need, there are also some options:

Help Someone Facing Disconnection : Have someone is your life who can’t manage their finances on their own, or who may need just a little extra help balancing bills? You can sign up for notifications to be alerted when they are at risk of being disconnected.

Donate to Customers in Need : Give back with the Neighbor to Neighbor program to help those in our community. Your donation goes towards a utility assistance grant that is applied to their bill.

Surprise Someone You Love : Pay your loved one’s bill by gifting monetary credits to their account with the Friends and Family Direct program.

For more detailed information on available assistance and how to apply, visit the Appalachian Power assistance page at appalachianpower.com/account/bills/pay/assistance/.