WATCH: Virginia flaggers celebrate Lee-Jackson day in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Va. – People gathered in Lexington on Friday to celebrate Lee-Jackson Day. While it is no longer a state holiday, many in the area come together ahead of Martin Luther King Jr. Day to honor Confederate Generals Robert E. Lee and Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson.

Friday morning, the flaggers displayed flags in downtown Lexington in support of the celebration. Celebrations in Lexington include a symposium to educate the public about the Confederate soldiers. The symposium has been happening for over two decades.

The 27th annual Lee-Jackson Day observance will also feature a parade and a luncheon.