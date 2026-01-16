Wythe County man arrested and charged with 50 counts of possession of child pornography following investigation

WYTHE CO., Va. – The Wythe County Sheriff’s Office announced Friday that it had arrested a man after conducting an active child pornography investigation involving a residence in Wytheville.

According to officials, the residence was located in the 400 block of East Ridge Street, and as a result of the investigation, it was determined that more than 2,600 images were downloaded. The suspect residing at the address was identified as Allan E. Elsayed.

Investigators with the Sheriff’s Office conducted and obtained a search warrant at 5 a.m. Friday morning. Elsayed was arrested at the scene and charged with 50 counts of possession of child pornography.

During the search, investigators located and seized numerous computers and hard drives, which were collected as evidence. Officials said the items will be forensically analyzed to determine whether additional evidence related to the crime exists.

“Anyone who exploits or harms a child should understand that we will find you, and you will be held accountable. This agency aggressively investigates crimes against children, and offenders will be brought to justice,” said Sheriff Anthony Cline.

Elsayed is being held without bond in the New River Valley Regional Jail.