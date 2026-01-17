No one injured after fire impacts businesses, vehicles in Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – A fire impacted multiple businesses in Christiansburg Saturday afternoon, a Christiansburg public information officer said.

Authorities said a call was received around 1:04 p.m. regarding a structure fire on 55 Merrimac Road. Flames were visible from the building, and the fire had spread to multiple unoccupied vehicles.

The fire has since been extinguished.

Authorities said no one was injured as a result of the fire, but some businesses within the building were impacted.

An investigation is underway to determine the damage and cause of the fire.