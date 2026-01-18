Roanoke police investigate early morning shooting on Williamson Road SE

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another critically injured early Sunday morning.

Officers responded around 1:33 a.m. Jan. 18 to the 200 block of Williamson Road SE after reports of gunfire. Upon arrival, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds in a parking lot.

Recommended Videos

One man died at the scene, while the other was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the Roanoke Police Department, according to authorities.

The investigation remains active. Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact the Roanoke Police Department at 540-344-8500.

10 News will continue to update.