Skip to main content
Partly Cloudy icon
39º
Join Insider
Trending
Roanoke police investigate early morning shooting on Williamson Road SE
The Current

Local News

Roanoke police investigate early morning shooting on Williamson Road SE

Police Lights (KPRC/Click2Houston.com)

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another critically injured early Sunday morning.

Officers responded around 1:33 a.m. Jan. 18 to the 200 block of Williamson Road SE after reports of gunfire. Upon arrival, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds in a parking lot.

Recommended Videos

One man died at the scene, while the other was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to the Roanoke Police Department, according to authorities.

The investigation remains active. Authorities are urging anyone with information to contact the Roanoke Police Department at 540-344-8500.

10 News will continue to update.

Copyright 2026 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos