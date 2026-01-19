10th Annual MLK Community Parade held in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Va. – People in Lexington held their 10th Annual MLK Community Parade on Monday to honor the late civil rights leader.

Over 1,000 people marched in Lexington to honor Dr. King despite the frigid cold. The parade began in front of Randolph Street United Methodist Church and made its way through downtown Lexington.

“Even in a world and a society in which we live in that is so divided, there are people who want to be unified under the umbrella of justice, love, and equality.” Reginald Early, Co-founder and president of CARE Rockbridge

The parade is hosted by CARE Rockbridge, which stands for “Community Anti-Racism Effort,” whose mission is to share the joys of inclusivity in the community.