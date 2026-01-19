Local fraternity chapter hosts MLK Day breakfast supporting local students

DANVILLE, Va. – The Rho Iota Chapter of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity celebrated local athletic excellence while investing in future generations during their 26th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Scholarship Breakfast Monday morning.

The sold-out event drew approximately 500 attendees and honored several professional athletes from Southside Virginia, including members of the Edmunds family, John Newman and Herman Moore.

“This is something that we try to spearhead and talk to our young people about that you can be whatever you want to be if you dream. Dream like Dr. King because that’s what it was all about,” said Barry Mayo, chaplain of the Rho Iota Chapter of Omega Psi Phi.

Proceeds from the breakfast will fund scholarships for local high school students, continuing the fraternity’s tradition of supporting educational advancement in the community.