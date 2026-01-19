Record turnout for Roanoke’s MLK Day litter cleanup

Roanoke – Roanoke’s Clean Valley Council hosted its fifth annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service, bringing community members together for a two-hour litter cleanup.

Cheri W. Hartman, past president of the Roanoke Kiwanis Club, said, “On Martin Luther King Jr. Day, have a day on instead of a day off where we come together to beautify the neighborhood.”

Volunteers Addison Cammer and Ava Burton shared their motivation. “We’re helping our community. We’re going to pick up some trash. There’s a lot at the creek, we’re going to clean up the creek a little bit,” they said.

This year marked Clean Valley Council’s busiest MLK Day of Service yet, with a full parking lot and more volunteers than equipment.

Courtney Plaster, executive director of Clean Valley Council, said, “We brought supplies for over 75 people, and all those supplies were taken. I would say we probably had anywhere from 80 to 90 people show up today.”

Clean Valley Council is a Roanoke nonprofit that leads local efforts to keep communities clean and green. The organization partnered with the Kiwanis Club of Roanoke, DoGood Virginia, and others to make the event possible.

Plaster added, “Each one of those partners added something to this day from parking behind you to parking here. All of those folks that are part of this cleanup, we couldn’t ask for better.”

Since 2021, Clean Valley Council has focused on the area near Hortons Park to help prevent trash from entering the watershed.

Hartman explained, “This will clean up the watershed that feeds into Hortons Branch, that is down the hill flowing through the nature park, which also flows into the Roanoke River and is very affected by the quality of the watershed.”

Volunteer Burton said, “A lot of animals can choke on trash and it’s not good if they choke on the trash.” Cammer explained, “She wants to be a veterinarian, so we’re getting in that mindset of taking care of our planet and the environment we live in.”

Hartman reflected on the community spirit the event inspired. “This many people coming together, you have a sense of energy and optimism that we can all join together to make our community better.”

