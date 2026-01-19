WATCH: Hope Center in Roanoke helping residents stay safe and warm amidst cold

With the cold weather here to stay, the Hope Center is ready to help families in need stay warm.

The center is offering a place to warm up, charge phones and get food when power goes out or temperatures drop. While not an overnight shelter, the Hope Center offers crucial services to help people get through tough times.

“We want to let the community know that if you have an emergency in the middle of the night, if your pipes freeze, if the water goes off, if your lights, we want them to know that we’re here for that, to keep them warm and just kind of meet the needs.”

The center is open from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. if you or anyone you know needs assistance, you can give them a call at 540-293-5392.