11 yorkies, terriers rescued, helped by Angels of Assisi, Patrick County Animal Shelter

11 yorkies and terriers were rescued and rehabilitated from neglectful living conditions by the Patrick County Public Animal Shelter and Angels of Assisi!

On Jan. 16, Angels of Assisi took in 11 yorkies and terriers that were taken in and cleaned up by the Patrick County Public Animal Shelter. All of them were in dirty crates, had matted fur, and some had medical issues that needed to be tended to immediately.

Angels of Assisi worked over the weekend to clean, groom, and care for the dogs, which were of various ages and sizes.

AoA said they are not yet available for adoption, and they will share updates once they are.