Campbell County Sheriff’s Office K9 Team credited with life-saving recovery of missing woman

CAMPBELL CO., Va. – The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is commending Lieutenant Byrd and K9 T-Bone for their exceptional work that led to the life-saving recovery of a missing 26-year-old woman during a multi-jurisdictional search effort.

According to officials on Jan. 18, Lt. Byrd and K9 T-Bone responded to assist a neighboring jurisdiction with a report of a missing woman who had been unaccounted for several hours in freezing temperatures. Upon arrival, Lt. Byrd obtained a scent article from the driver’s seat of the missing individual’s vehicle.

Despite the challenging conditions, K9 T-Bone immediately established a track from the vehicle, leading into the park before making a sharp turn into a wooded area. The trail continued back onto another path and eventually led to nearby railroad tracks. K9 T-Bone followed the track for a quarter mile.

While trailing, Lt. Byrd observed a female matching the missing person’s description approximately 100 yards ahead. K9 T-Bone alerted and made contact with the individual who was found suffering from hypothermia after having jumped into a river. At the time of recovery, temperatures were 30 degrees, and the woman had been exposed for several hours.

The quick actions and precision of Lt. Byrd and K9 T-Bone directly contributed to the successful recovery and timely medical attention of the missing woman

“Lieutenant Byrd and K9 T-Bone exemplify the highest standards of professionalism, training, and dedication to public safety,” said Sheriff Clark.“Their skill and determination in extremely difficult conditions saved a life, and the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office is incredibly proud of their outstanding work.”