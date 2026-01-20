Skip to main content
Clear icon
32º
Join Insider
BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Virginia Department of Emergency Management gives out tips and resources ahead of potential winter weather this weekend

Snowfall in Metro Detroit on Jan. 24, 2022. (WDIV)

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management gave out some tips and resources ahead of potential winter weather our region could face this weekend.

According to the VDEM, many winter storms are accompanied by dangerously low temperatures, outages and unpredictable road conditions. Preparing your home, car and family before cold weather and a winter storm arrives is critical.

Recommended Videos

The VDEM issued the following tips and resources:

During a winter storm, stay off the roads as much as possible and only drive when absolutely necessary. Always give snow plows the right of way.

Never use a generator, grill, camp stove or gasoline, propane, natural gas, or charcoal-burning device inside your home, garage, basement, crawlspace, or any other partially enclosed area.

Snow shoveling is a known trigger for heart attacks! Always avoid overexertion when shoveling.

When severe weather occurs, plan to check on elderly or disabled neighbors and relatives.

If you must travel, know the road conditions before you leave home. Visit 511Virginia.org or call 511 for road condition updates.

Protect yourself from frostbite! Hands, feet, and face are the most commonly affected areas so wear a hat, and mittens (which are warmer than gloves) and cover your mouth with a scarf to reduce heat loss.

Keep dry! Change out of wet clothing frequently to prevent a loss of body heat.

Wear several layers of loose-fitting, lightweight, warm clothing rather than one layer or heavy clothing.

Winter Storm Watch – BE AWARE

Severe weather such as heavy snow or ice is possible in the next day or two.

Winter Storm Warning – TAKE ACTION

Severe winter conditions have either begun or will begin soon in your area.

PREPARE YOUR HOME

Make sure your home is properly insulated

Check the weather stripping around your windows and doors

Learn how to shut off water valves in case a pipe bursts

Have additional heat sources on hand in case of a power outage

Keep a fire extinguisher accessible

Replace the batteries in your carbon monoxide detector annually

PREPARE YOUR CAR

Batteries lose power as temperatures drop, be sure to have yours tested

Check your car’s antifreeze level

Have your radiator system serviced

Replace your car’s windshield wiper fluid with a wintertime mix

Proactively replace your car’s worn tires and wiper blades

To help with visibility, clean off your car entirely – including your trunk, roof, windows, and headlights

INCLUDE A CAR EMERGENCY KIT

Tailor your winter car emergency supply kit to you and your family’s needs. Here are suggested items:

Blankets

Drinking water and snacks for everyone in the car, including pets

Boots

Basic first-aid kit

Warm coat and insulating layers (sweatpants, gloves, hat, socks,)

Rags, paper towels, or pre-moistened wipes

Basic set of tools

Car emergency warning devices such as road flares or reflectors

Ice scraper/snow brush

Jumper cables/jump pack

Fire extinguisher

Cash

Items for children such as diapers, baby wipes, toys, etc.

Flashlight, with extra batteries

Hand warmers

Paper map

Portable smartphone power bank

Extra medication

Garbage bags

Traction aid such as sand, salt or non-clumping, cat litter

Tarp, raincoat, and gloves

Shovel

DID YOU KNOW?

Dehydration can make you more susceptible to hypothermia

If it’s too cold for you, it’s too cold for your pet! Don’t leave pets outside for prolonged periods of time and have plenty of fresh, unfrozen water on hand

It can snow at temperatures well above freezing

Temperatures do not have to be below zero degrees to cause harm

MORE RESOURCES:

FEMA’s Ready campaign: https://www.ready.gov/winter-weather

National Weather Service: https://www.weather.gov/wrn/winter_safety

CDC: https://www.cdc.gov/disasters/winter/index.html

VDEM

Copyright 2026 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos