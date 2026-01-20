Virginia Department of Emergency Management gives out tips and resources ahead of potential winter weather this weekend

The Virginia Department of Emergency Management gave out some tips and resources ahead of potential winter weather our region could face this weekend.
According to the VDEM, many winter storms are accompanied by dangerously low temperatures, outages and unpredictable road conditions. Preparing your home, car and family before cold weather and a winter storm arrives is critical.
The VDEM issued the following tips and resources:
During a winter storm, stay off the roads as much as possible and only drive when absolutely necessary. Always give snow plows the right of way.
Never use a generator, grill, camp stove or gasoline, propane, natural gas, or charcoal-burning device inside your home, garage, basement, crawlspace, or any other partially enclosed area.
Snow shoveling is a known trigger for heart attacks! Always avoid overexertion when shoveling.
When severe weather occurs, plan to check on elderly or disabled neighbors and relatives.
If you must travel, know the road conditions before you leave home. Visit 511Virginia.org or call 511 for road condition updates.
Protect yourself from frostbite! Hands, feet, and face are the most commonly affected areas so wear a hat, and mittens (which are warmer than gloves) and cover your mouth with a scarf to reduce heat loss.
Keep dry! Change out of wet clothing frequently to prevent a loss of body heat.
Wear several layers of loose-fitting, lightweight, warm clothing rather than one layer or heavy clothing.
Winter Storm Watch – BE AWARE
Severe weather such as heavy snow or ice is possible in the next day or two.
Winter Storm Warning – TAKE ACTION
Severe winter conditions have either begun or will begin soon in your area.
PREPARE YOUR HOME
Make sure your home is properly insulated
Check the weather stripping around your windows and doors
Learn how to shut off water valves in case a pipe bursts
Have additional heat sources on hand in case of a power outage
Keep a fire extinguisher accessible
Replace the batteries in your carbon monoxide detector annually
PREPARE YOUR CAR
Batteries lose power as temperatures drop, be sure to have yours tested
Check your car’s antifreeze level
Have your radiator system serviced
Replace your car’s windshield wiper fluid with a wintertime mix
Proactively replace your car’s worn tires and wiper blades
To help with visibility, clean off your car entirely – including your trunk, roof, windows, and headlights
INCLUDE A CAR EMERGENCY KIT
Tailor your winter car emergency supply kit to you and your family’s needs. Here are suggested items:
Blankets
Drinking water and snacks for everyone in the car, including pets
Boots
Basic first-aid kit
Warm coat and insulating layers (sweatpants, gloves, hat, socks,)
Rags, paper towels, or pre-moistened wipes
Basic set of tools
Car emergency warning devices such as road flares or reflectors
Ice scraper/snow brush
Jumper cables/jump pack
Fire extinguisher
Cash
Items for children such as diapers, baby wipes, toys, etc.
Flashlight, with extra batteries
Hand warmers
Paper map
Portable smartphone power bank
Extra medication
Garbage bags
Traction aid such as sand, salt or non-clumping, cat litter
Tarp, raincoat, and gloves
Shovel
DID YOU KNOW?
Dehydration can make you more susceptible to hypothermia
If it’s too cold for you, it’s too cold for your pet! Don’t leave pets outside for prolonged periods of time and have plenty of fresh, unfrozen water on hand
It can snow at temperatures well above freezing
Temperatures do not have to be below zero degrees to cause harm
MORE RESOURCES:
FEMA’s Ready campaign: https://www.ready.gov/winter-weather
National Weather Service: https://www.weather.gov/wrn/winter_safety