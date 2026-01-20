Virginia State Police launch Federal Rap back program

VSP announced earlier this month that it successfully implemented a legislatively mandated Federal Rap Back Program.

Officials say the achievement marks a significant step forward in enhancing public safety and streamlining background check procedures across the Commonwealth.

The system has been fully operational for several months and available to all entities authorized to use the program by the Virginia Code, allowing employers to register employees, contractors and volunteers to the program.

The program provides continuous real-time monitoring of enrolled individuals’ criminal history records. This eliminates the need for agencies to conduct periodic fingerprint background checks, resulting in a more efficient, cost-effective solution of maintaining security and compliance.

“This program represents a major advancement in how we support our criminal justice and authorized civilian partners,” said Captain Julia Gunderson, Commander of the Virginia State Police Criminal Justice Information Services Division. “By enabling real-time updates, we’re helping agencies stay informed and proactive without the added administrative burden.”

Key Details:

Criminal Justice Agencies may register staff members at no cost. Notifications of any criminal history updates will be sent to the designated contact on the agency’s account.

All other eligible agencies will complete an initial enrollment that requires a mandatory State and Federal background check costing $27, plus a $12 first-year enrollment fee, for a total of $39. Each subsequent year costs $12

How to Enroll:

Entities wishing to participate can visit the VSP website for onboarding instructions and eligibility information.

Virginia State Police has worked over the past several months to simplify and streamline the onboarding process. Agencies are encouraged to begin enrollment as soon as possible to take full advantage of the system’s capabilities.