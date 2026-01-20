WATCH: 70 years since Norfolk & Western 611 wreck

ROANOKE, Va. – 70 years ago, a single night changed the story of one of America’s most legendary steam locomotives. Now, the Virginia Museum of Transportation is hosting a special event to remember that moment.

In 1956, the Norfolk and Western No. 611 were involved in a wreck that left a lasting mark. This Saturday, they will hold an evening of remembrance. For one night only, a special display about the 1956 wreck will open to the public, offering a rare look at history.

The event will dive into what happened that night, the aftermath and how it shaped the future of the locomotive. Plus, attendees will be the first to hear about an exciting project announcement.