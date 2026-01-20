Wytheville road to temporarily close due to lane addition project

WYTHEVILLE, Va. – Peppers Ferry Road in Wytheville will experience a partial closure due to a lane addition project involving Interstate 81, Wytheville Police Department said.

WPD said Peppers Ferry Road will be closed to all traffic at the I-81 overpass bridge twice, starting at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 20.

The road closure will be from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. on Tuesday-Wednesday and 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. on Wednesday-Thursday.

Crews will be demolishing parts of the overpass bridge and VDOT will have detour signs in the area.