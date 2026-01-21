Bedford County residents prepare for winter weather

BEDFORD CO., Va. – Bedford residents are preparing early for a potential historic winter storm

With a significant winter storm forecasted this weekend, Bedford County residents are taking no chances. The community is gearing up for what could be the first major snowstorm Southwest Virginia has seen in a decade.

“I’m mostly going to be staying in, I think. That’s why I’m prepping today, so that I don’t have to go back out,” said Bedford resident Nita Dempsey.

The county isn’t waiting for the snow to start falling. Residents have been stocking up on essentials to ensure they are well equipped for the storm.

“Snow removal is a big thing, but I still got a good back, still get around, and still can shovel to be an old man,” said Jeffrey Richards, another Bedford resident.

Glenda Hensley emphasized the importance of being prepared for power outages and staying comfortable during the storm. “Just make sure we have plenty of propane for the fireplace, gas for the generator, and snacks for me and my animals.”

Officials and residents alike are urging everyone to stock up on groceries early, fill gas tanks, and stay indoors during the storm.