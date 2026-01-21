Botetourt County officials face backlash over Google data center secrecy

BOTETOURT CO., Va. – Local officials are facing mounting criticism over their handling of a Google data center project, with residents and journalists citing concerns about a lack of transparency and communication from county leadership.

Multiple attempts to secure interviews with Botetourt County officials, including the county administrator and board of supervisors members, have been unsuccessful. Officials have cited other priorities requiring immediate attention when asked to discuss the data center project.

Community members report that some board of supervisors members have referenced non-disclosure agreements (NDAs) when declining to answer questions about the project. However, the existence of such agreements between Google and county officials cannot be independently verified due to limited communication from county leadership.

“That entire project, the purchase of that property, was done in secret,” said Bill Van Velzer, a local resident. “The board, the county administration, I feel, has created the perception that they do not listen.”

The Southwest Virginia Data Transparency Alliance has raised particular concerns about the project’s oversight. A founder of the organization expressed worry about the decision-making process, suggesting broader public consultation should have occurred before proceeding.

“I think a lot of people, if they had heard about it, would not have wanted this happening and would have advised the water authority and the Botetourt board of supervisors to not go through with it,” Ben Verschoor, one of the group’s founders, stated.

Public engagement in local government meetings has reportedly declined due to perceived unresponsiveness from officials. “Because they have bred this apathy, people feel like there’s no point in going to meetings anymore,” noted one community member.

The situation has prompted dozens of residents to voice their concerns through social media and direct communications to local media, highlighting a growing disconnect between county leadership and constituents.

County officials maintain their position of limited public comment on the data center project. WSLS 10 News will continue to monitor developments and provide updates as more information becomes available.