Central Virginia prepares for winter with new delivery truck, road safety tips

LYNCHBURG, Va. – With temperatures dropping and winter weather on the horizon, local organizations and road crews in Central Virginia are gearing up to keep the community safe and moving.

As the region braces for what could be the first major snowstorm in Southwest Virginia in a decade, Lynchburg Daily Bread is stepping up its efforts to support those in need. The organization recently acquired a new delivery truck to help distribute warm meals and essential supplies during the cold snap.

“See this on the road might not seem like a grand thing to the average person but to us it means the world. It’s a huge part of how we’re able to do what we do every day,” said Ansley Bean, director of development at Lynchburg Daily Bread.

Officials are also urging drivers to give snowplows adequate space to operate safely. For the latest road conditions, residents can call 5-1-1 or visit the Virginia Department of Transportation’s website.