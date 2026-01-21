Montgomery County Public Schools announces next Superintendent

MONTGOMERY CO., Va. – The Montgomery County Public School Board announced that it had approved Dr. Kelly Guempel as its next superintendent.

Dr. Guempel currently serves as the Chief of Schools for Spotsylvania County Public Schools and will begin on Feb. 1.

“I am honored to join Montgomery County Public Schools and to work alongside our teachers, staff, families, and community partners,” Dr. Guempel said. “MCPS students deserve schools where they feel safe, inspired, and prepared for whatever future they choose. I believe deeply in listening first, building trust, and working collaboratively to ensure every student has access to excellent instruction, meaningful opportunities, and strong support systems.”

“We are thrilled to have Dr. Kelly Guempel join us in Montgomery County,” MCPS School Board Chair Laura Purcell said. “He brings a wealth of experience and immense enthusiasm to build on our strengths and address our challenges. We are so fortunate to have amazing public schools in Montgomery County, and I am excited about what the future holds for our students.”

“Throughout my career, my goal has been simple: to create schools where students are excitedto walk through the doors each morning, where teachers are valued and validated for their expertise, and every child and the staff knows they matter,” Dr. Guempel said.