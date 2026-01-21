Patrick Henry High School students walk out for ICE protest

ROANOKE, Va. – Students at Patrick Henry High School in Roanoke staged a walkout to protest ICE on Tuesday.

The walkout was to raise awareness and express opposition to Immigration and Customs Enforcement policies following the killing of Renee Good in Minneapolis earlier this year.

Around 2 p.m. on Tuesday, students left the classroom and walked out of school to a public sidewalk across the street.

Students carried signs, flags, and led chants such as “No more ICE.” Several students said they aren’t concerned about facing repercussions from the walkout.

“I think my grandma would be in agreement with it, that ICE is not good. She’d be proud of me, I feel like.” Draven Piunti, Patrick Henry High School freshman

“I’m not worried at all, I’m just out here showing myself - showing what I agree with and everything.” Gray Winthrope, Patrick Henry High School freshman

Students hoped that members of ICE would see the protest and hear what they had to say.