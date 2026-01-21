Roanoke Police Department investigating Tuesday night homicide that left man dead

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department announced Tuesday that it was investigating a homicide that occurred in the 300 block of Tazewell Avenue Southeast at 8:59 p.m.

According to officials, officers responded to the report of a shooting underneath the bridge. Upon arrival, the officers located a man with gunshot wound injuries, he died at the scene.

Officers quickly located and detained the suspect, and at this time, the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Roanoke Police Department at 540-344-8500.