Roanoke Police Department releases 2025 gun violence report

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department has released its gun violence statistics report for 2025.

Last year, police responded to 25 gun violence incidents, according to the report. Of those, nine were classified as homicides, one fewer than in 2024. Aggravated assaults dropped notably, falling to 17 from 24 the previous year.

Recommended Videos

While violent crime declined, the report shows an increase in suicides involving firearms. There were 16 reported suicides in 2025, up from nine in 2024.

The report also highlights that gun violence incidents were concentrated in northwest Roanoke, where 14 were reported. Four incidents occurred in both the southeast and southwest, and three in the northeast.

Regarding timing, homicides, aggravated assaults, and domestic aggravated assaults most often occurred between 6 and 11 p.m., with 12 incidents reported during that period. Eight incidents happened between midnight and 5 a.m., four from noon to 5 p.m., and one from 6 to 11 a.m.

Of the 25 gun violence cases, 16 have been closed by arrest. Six remain under active investigation, one is inactive pending further leads, and two are closed by exception.