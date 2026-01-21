Skip to main content
Roanoke set to hold public meeting Wednesday on 2024 zoning changes

ROANOKE, Va. – Community members will have a chance to weigh in on the new zoning in the City of Roanoke at a public meeting Wednesday evening at Belmont Library, 1101 Morningside Street SE.

The meeting will take place from 5:30 to 7 p.m., where the Planning, Building and Development Department will discuss zoning changes approved in 2024. Areas previously zoned exclusively for single-family homes now allow options for apartments, townhouses, and other types of housing.

These changes led to lawsuits, and the City Council is now seeking public comment to potentially revise the ordinance again.

