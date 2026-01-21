Winter Weather Safety: Medical Experts Warn of Hidden Cold-Weather Hazards

PULASKI CO., Va. – As winter weather intensifies across Southwest Virginia, health and emergency management experts are warning residents about lesser-known cold weather dangers that extend beyond the typical concerns of hypothermia and frostbite.

Snow shoveling, a common winter activity, can pose serious health risks, particularly to those who aren’t regularly physically active. “Not everybody’s used to being out doing that type of work, bending over and lifting like that, and you will see an uptick of cardiac events,” says Brad Wright, Pulaski County Emergency Management Coordinator.

Dr. Stephanie Lareau, Virginia Tech Professor of Emergency Medicine, reinforces this concern. “Your body is under a lot of stress when it’s cold. And the action of snow shoveling actually is a pretty good aerobic workout,” she explains. “We see a lot of heart attacks related to snow shoveling.”

Vehicle Preparedness Essential

Emergency officials recommend keeping several essential items in vehicles during winter weather:

Blankets

Drinking water

First aid kit

Snacks

Multiple pairs of gloves

Extra warm socks

Scarves and face masks

Hand and toe warmers

Medical experts emphasize that when clothes become wet in cold temperatures, the risk of frostbite and hypothermia increases significantly, with fingers and toes being the most vulnerable. This is why carrying spare gloves and socks is particularly important.

Hidden Dangers During Power Outages

Power outages during winter storms present another set of hazards, particularly related to heating alternatives. Emergency services typically see an increase in carbon monoxide cases and structure fires during cold weather events.

“We typically see an uptick in carbon monoxide cases when people start using alternative means to heat their homes, especially during power outages,” Wright explains. Dr. Lareau adds that many carbon monoxide poisoning cases occur when people bring poorly ventilated portable heaters indoors.

Safety Recommendations

Experts advise:

Monitoring wind chill conditions, as they can dramatically accelerate cold exposure

Considering hiring help for snow removal if you’re not regularly physically active

Ensuring proper ventilation when using alternative heating methods

Keeping emergency supplies in vehicles

Maintaining dry clothing, especially during physical activity

“The big thing I would worry about is not so much feeling warm and not recognizing hypothermia setting in, but actually getting really wet. Then you stop the physical activity and you get really cold,” Dr. Lareau cautions.

For residents facing significant snowfall and subfreezing temperatures, experts emphasize the importance of preparation and awareness of these less obvious winter weather dangers.