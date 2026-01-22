Bedford residents prepare for winter weather and possible outages

BEDFORD CO., Va. – Southwest Virginia is gearing up for what could be the biggest snowstorm in a decade, and Bedford County residents are doing everything they can to keep the lights on.

Danny Johnson, a Bedford resident, isn’t taking any chances. He’s urging neighbors to check their windows carefully for drafts and to prepare for the possibility of losing electricity.

“Check your windows, around your windows, where you open and shut the windows. Check if you feel any air,” Johnson advises.

With a major snowstorm heading their way, Johnson has some straightforward advice for everyone: prepare as if the power will go out.

“I would suggest that they prep like they’re not going to have electricity. That would be the main thing. Some things you need to prep for even if you do have electricity,” he says.

When it comes to staying warm, Johnson is going old school with a trick that’s worked for generations—using towels to block cold air from doors.

And if you’re out in the county and the power does go out, Johnson says don’t wait to call Bedford Electric Services right away.

Being proactive is key to staying safe and comfortable during this potentially historic snowstorm.