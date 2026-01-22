Botetourt Supervisors Discuss Development Deal in Closed Session

The Botetourt County Board of Supervisors has approved the Fiscal Year 2026 (FY26) budget, without raising tax rates.

DALEVILLE, Va. – A potential development deal in Botetourt County’s Valley District will be discussed behind closed doors Thursday, as county supervisors invoke state law allowing private negotiations for competitive financial matters.

The Board of Supervisors called the special 6 p.m. meeting at the county administration center to discuss what officials describe as an investment opportunity requiring confidential negotiations.

Virginia law permits such closed-door discussions when public knowledge could weaken a locality’s bargaining position. The board cited Section 2.2-3711 (A)(6) of the state code, which specifically protects discussions involving public funds when competition is involved.

The board will also consult with Economic Development Authority legal counsel during the closed session.

While discussions will be private, any formal action must occur in open session under Virginia law. The county has not disclosed the nature or location of the development site within the Valley District.

The Freedom of Information Act requires most government meetings to be public. However, specific exemptions allow closed sessions for: