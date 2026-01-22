Campbell County Sheriff’s Office honors America’s 250th Anniversary with special badges

CAMPBELL CO., Va. – The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office announced earlier this month that it would be commemorating America’s 250th Anniversary with special badges that deputies will wear throughout 2026.

The custom-designed badges honor America’s Sesquicentennial and reflect the Sheriff’s Office’s continued commitment to service, duty and the principles on which the nation was founded.

“These commemorative badges represent more than a milestone in our nation’s history—they symbolize the oath our deputies take to uphold the Constitution and serve our community with integrity,” said Sheriff Whit Clark. “Wearing thesebadgesthroughout 2026 is a meaningful way for our office to honor250years of American independence while recognizing the men and women who continue that legacy of service every day.”

Deputies will wear the commemorativebadgesduring regular duty assignments for the full calendar year of 2026, officials said.