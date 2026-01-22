Henry County Sheriff’s Office welcomes K9 Rocky

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office just got a furry new addition to its team.

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – The Henry County Sheriff’s Office just got a furry new addition to its team.

Meet K9 Rocky, a 3-year-old Black lab who is ready to protect and serve. The sheriff’s office said he is trained in narcotics detection, tracking, and article searches. He also helps with vehicle searches, patrol operations and works inside the Henry County Adult Detention Center.

He will work alongside his handler, Deputy Darrell Wilson.

“When he is not working, Rocky enjoys dog food, his rope ball, and spending time with his handler,” the sheriff’s office said. “Thank you to Deputy Wilson and K9 Rocky for their dedication and service to Henry County.”