Roanoke Valley SPCA seeks foster homes for pets ahead of winter storm

As severe winter weather approaches, the Roanoke Valley SPCA needs help getting as many pets as possible out of the shelter and into warm, safe homes.

ROANOKE, Va. – As severe winter weather approaches, the Roanoke Valley SPCA needs help getting as many pets as possible out of the shelter and into warm, safe homes.

Currently, the shelter has about 14 dogs and puppies and 15 cats and kittens available for foster care. Foster pick-up will be Friday night or Saturday morning, and pets can return Tuesday morning or when it’s safe to travel.

Recommended Videos

The shelter will provide everything you need, including food, crates, litter, beds, toys, treats, leashes, and more.

While most animals can go to homes with other pets, some have upper respiratory infections and will need to be placed in homes without other animals or where they can be separated.

Click here to see how you can become a foster. If you can help and you are already an approved foster, you can reach out to the shelter’s Foster Coordinator at foster@rvspca.org or 540-339-9506.