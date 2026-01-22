State of emergency declared as winter weather expected to impact Virginia this weekend

Governor Abigail Spanberger declared a state of emergency Thursday as a winter storm is forecast to affect most of Virginia starting Saturday and lasting through Monday morning.

The storm is expected to arrive late Saturday morning in the western part of the state and move eastward, reaching the I-95 corridor by evening. The slow-moving system will continue to impact the entire state on Sunday and linger into Monday morning for areas east of I-95.

The emergency declaration aims to help Virginia prepare for, respond to, and recover from the storm’s effects, while streamlining support for local communities.

“Today, I am declaring a State of Emergency ahead of the winter weather event to ensure Virginia is fully prepared to respond and recover. Our top priority is the safety of every Virginian. State agencies are mobilized, and we are working closely with local governments and utility partners. Everyone should stay informed, avoid travel when possible, and take precautions to protect themselves and their families as this storm moves through our Commonwealth.” Abigail Spanberger, Governor, Commonwealth of Virginia

John Scrivani, Virginia Department of Emergency Management state coordinator, said the agency is coordinating with state and local partners to support preparedness and response efforts.

“Our focus is on maintaining situational awareness, and ensuring communities have what they need to support those that may be impacted,” Scrivani said. “We need Virginians to stay weather-aware, follow guidance from local officials, and avoid unnecessary travel when conditions deteriorate.”

Officials urge residents to prepare their homes, vehicles, and families ahead of the storm. Tips and resources are available at vaemergency.gov/threats/winter-weather.

Travelers are advised to stay off roads during and after the storm unless absolutely necessary. Snowplows and emergency responders should always be given the right of way.

If travel is unavoidable, drivers should reach their destinations before the storm begins. Emergency response to stranded motorists may be delayed due to storm conditions.

Before traveling, motorists should check road conditions at 511.vdot.virginia.gov, via the 511 Virginia mobile app, or by calling 511.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) is pretreating bridges and roadways and will monitor conditions throughout the storm. Snow removal will prioritize interstates and major primary roads, followed by secondary roads with emergency facilities or high traffic. Subdivision streets may not be cleared for several days after the storm, depending on snowfall and temperatures.

Virginia State Police will monitor roadways statewide and shift to 12-hour shifts as the storm approaches. Troopers advise drivers to use headlights, clear all snow and ice from vehicles, slow down, avoid tailgating, buckle seat belts, and carry emergency supplies such as blankets, water, snacks, and a phone charger.

For more information on winter weather preparedness, visit vaemergency.gov/winter-weather.