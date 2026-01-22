WATCH: VDOT warns drivers to stay off roads during storm

The Virginia Department of Transportation is reminding drivers to stay off roads this weekend as the amount of ice and snow may make plowing difficult.

VDOT officials say their priority is treating interstates, primary roads like 220, and high-volume secondary routes. They are also warning that because of this storm’s impact, crews may not get to residential or low-volume streets for some time.

“People need to be prepared for this storm, and once it starts, do not drive. If you have the opportunity, you need to drive now; you need to travel ahead of the storm. Adjust your travel around this storm and do not ride once it’s starts. It’s going to take some time, considering the potential impacts of this winter weather event for us to be able to plow and treat roads.”

VDOT is advising people to visit their 511 website for the latest information on road condtions in real time.