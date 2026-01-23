More than 1,000 Liberty University students to join March for Life in Washington, D.C.

More than 1,000 Liberty University students will participate in the March for Life in the nation’s capital on Friday, a long-standing tradition in which the university has been involved for decades.

More than 20 buses will leave the Freedom Tower at 5:30 a.m. The March for Life is the largest pro-life demonstration in the country. It began as a response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s 1973 Roe v. Wade decision, which legalized abortion at the federal level.

Although the decision was overturned in 2022, people continue to take part in the demonstration to advocate for legal protections for the unborn.

Vice President J.D. Vance will deliver a special keynote address at this year’s event. While in Washington, D.C., Liberty students will also gather in prayer alongside pro-life activist Seth Gruber outside Union Station shortly before the march. Liberty’s Standing for Freedom Center organized the trip.