Power companies, local communities prepare for winter storm challenges

Power companies and local communities across the New River Valley are mobilizing resources and personnel in preparation for potential widespread outages as a winter storm approaches the region.

Appalachian Power has brought in additional crews from outside the state to bolster their response capabilities, according to company spokesperson Izzy Post Ruhland.

“We’ve got hundreds of hands on deck ready to go,” Post Ruhland said. “We’re making preparations now, and we’re constantly monitoring the forecast. We’ve got Plan A through Plan Z in place, and we’re ready to respond for whatever Mother Nature throws at us.”

Learning from Past Storms

The utility company has refined its approach based on lessons learned from previous weather events, particularly Storm Helene.

“We learned a lot from Helene. Helene was a very different storm in itself, and from that experience, we have made multiple changes to our storm preparations and our storm systems,” Post Ruhland explained.

Geographic Challenges

The mountainous terrain of the region, while scenic, presents significant challenges for power restoration efforts during severe weather.

“One of the things that we love about this region is the mountains, but that also makes travel treacherous,” Post Ruhland said. “Having our infrastructure in these hard-to-reach places and more rural terrains makes it more difficult to access when we have difficult weather like this.”

Local Government Confidence

Local officials express confidence in their preparedness and response capabilities. Radford City Vice Mayor Seth Gillespie emphasized the readiness of their electrical services.

“We feel very good with our electric department,” Gillespie said. “We hope that the ice and weather doesn’t down any lines, but if they do, we know we have some of the best in the business that’ll get us back up.”

Resident Preparedness

While some residents are rushing to prepare for potential outages, others, like Radford resident Sherry Ballew, feel well-equipped to handle the situation.

“I don’t think we’re completely worried,” Ballew said. “We have a gas fireplace, and we’re just going to stay in and enjoy some hot lattes, I think.”

Important Reminders

Post Ruhland emphasized the importance of reporting power outages rather than assuming the company is aware of them.

“If you do have a prolonged outage, give us a call. Don’t assume that we know,” she advised. “Sometimes we don’t know about outages until they’re reported. The more folks that let us know, the better.”

Communities and service teams remain hopeful for a manageable and safe winter weather event, having implemented days of advance preparations.