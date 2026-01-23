Preparing for winter: Guide to car emergency kits and household readiness from Botetourt residents

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – As winter weather approaches, residents can take practical steps to prepare using common household items and affordable supplies.

Many drivers already have basic emergency supplies in their vehicles, but experts recommend a comprehensive winter safety kit for potentially dangerous conditions. Essential items include both small and large flashlights for nighttime emergencies, ice scrapers for windshield clearing, and a well-stocked first aid kit.

Additional recommended items for a complete winter car emergency kit include:

Roadside assistance kit with jumper cables

Basic toolkit

Extra windshield washer fluid

Blanket (preferably heated, powered by car outlet)

Water bottles

Kitty litter or sand for emergency tire traction

Non-perishable snacks like chips or granola bars

Local residents are taking varied approaches to storm preparation. Jennifer Firebaugh, a Botetourt resident, emphasizes home readiness.

“A lot of firewood, just in case the power goes out, make sure you have some kerosene or propane, have a lot of water, and just stay safe,” she said.

However, some residents are taking a more measured approach to food storage.

“I don’t buy an excess of food because just in case the electricity goes off, then you have all that food and sometimes you don’t know how long it’ll be off,” said Vana McClanahan, another Botetourt resident.