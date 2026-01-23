Roanoke City declares state of emergency, urges residents to prepare for snowstorm

ROANOKE, Va. – The City of Roanoke declared a state of emergency Thursday night due to the incoming winter storm.

The city issued the following release, which reads in full:

A state of emergency has been declared in the City of Roanoke due to the incoming winter storm, which is expected to drop heavy snow and sleet beginning Saturday, January 24 and create safety risks and travel and essential service disruptions through Monday, January 26.

The City of Roanoke is prepared to mitigate the effects of the storm. Residents are encouraged to make arrangements for loved ones, pets and property in advance of the severe weather event; prepare storm kits; utilize off street parking to clear the way for snowplows; and stay indoors until safety risks are mitigated.

During severe weather emergencies, City of Roanoke crews work around the clock to clear snow and help residents stay safe. For official information and updates on service limitations, warming and feeding centers, closures, travel safety, snow removal, and storm impact around the City, visit the City of Roanoke’s online information resources at roanokeva.gov and Facebook and Instagram. Sign up to receive MyRoanoke alert messages online at roanokeva.gov. by clicking on the ‘Stay Connected’ button, entering your email address, and selecting Roanoke News at the bottom of the webpage.

City of Roanoke