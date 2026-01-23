Roanoke County urges residents to prepare homes ahead of winter storm

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke County is reminding residents to get ahead of the upcoming winter storm while the sun is still out. Officials say now is the perfect time to prepare homes for the cold and snow headed the area’s way.

What you need to know when preparing your home:

- Do not use any heaters that are gasoline-powered, propane-powered, or charcoal-burning. This could expose you to carbon monoxide, which is deadly.

- For space heaters, keep them three feet away from all walls and furniture.

- Keep water dripping out of your faucets overnight.

- Open your cabinets to let warm air circulate through your pipes.

- If you have generators, double check they’re working properly.

- Protect and cover pipes with insulation. You can use a pool noodle or a old towel.

- Keep thermostats and heat at a steady temperature, even overnight or when away, to prevent pipes from freezing.

- Prepare an emergency kit: food, water, flashlights, extra batteries, blankets and medicine

Amy and Phillip, Roanoke residents, said they are “just buying some groceries, trying to stay warm and watch some TV, making sure our neighbors are okay.”

As winter weather approaches, Roanoke residents are gearing up not just by dressing in layers but by making sure their homes are ready for the cold as well.

Laura Schneider, community outreach coordinator for Roanoke County Fire and Rescue, emphasized safety precautions. “First of all, never use anything that could be gasoline-powered, propane-powered, charcoal-burning. Don’t burn it inside your home just because there’s a risk for carbon monoxide, and carbon monoxide is deadly.”

She also advised, “With heaters, heaters like space heaters, we always say keep everything 3 feet from the heat.”

These winter preparation steps apply to everyone, not just homeowners. Those living in apartments or rental properties should also take precautions.

Laverne, a Roanoke County resident, shared practical tips: “The old-fashioned keep the water dripping and keep cabinets open so the heat can circulate through your pipes.”

She added, “If you got generators, make sure they’re working properly.”

Residents can protect their pipes by covering them with items like pool noodles or old towels. It’s also important to keep thermostats at a steady temperature, even overnight or when away from home.

Schneider stressed the importance of emergency kits. “For an emergency kit, make sure you have food, water, flashlights, extra batteries, blankets because you have to be prepared for the worst.”

Don’t wait until temperatures drop to start thinking about winter preparation. A little effort now can make a big difference when the storm hits.