VDOT holds community meeting on I-81 expansion project

ROANOKE, Va. – VDOT is asking drivers to pardon the dust as a major I-81 expansion moves closer to reality.

At a community meeting held Thursday, residents were walked through a project aimed at improving safety and traffic capacity along the busy seven-mile stretch of interstate.

The project will add a third travel lane in both directions between exits 143 and 150. Exit 150-A will close during the bridge construction, shifting traffic to exit 150-B and the Troutville weigh station will also close during part of the project.

Construction is set to begin in Fall 2027 and continue through 2029, with drivers expected to see temporary traffic changes. Officials say Thursday’s meeting was about givint the community a heads up before work gets underway.