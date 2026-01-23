Skip to main content
Clear icon
40º
Join Insider
WEATHER ALERT

Local News

WATCH: Local shoppers stock up for incoming winter storm

Paul Eldert , 10 News

ROANOKE, Va. – Some in our area spent the day stocking up and making sure they had enough supplies for this weekend’s weather.

At Ace Hardware, people were buying shovels, salt, generators, heaters and fuel. The store’s manager tells us he has been seeing a steady stream of customers. He says it’s not just what you buy, it’s what you do with the supplies you have.

“Well, the thing to do before the snow hits, you want to pre-treat your driveways. You want to throw down that salt before that first layer of snow or ice hits it. That will help melt the under layer and make it a lot easier to scrape,” Jamie Dillman, store manager at Ace Hardware, said.

The manager also said that if you think you might need something, it’s better to buy it just in case.

Copyright 2026 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

Click here to take a moment and familiarize yourself with our Community Guidelines.

Recommended Videos