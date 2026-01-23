WATCH: Local shoppers stock up for incoming winter storm

ROANOKE, Va. – Some in our area spent the day stocking up and making sure they had enough supplies for this weekend’s weather.

At Ace Hardware, people were buying shovels, salt, generators, heaters and fuel. The store’s manager tells us he has been seeing a steady stream of customers. He says it’s not just what you buy, it’s what you do with the supplies you have.

“Well, the thing to do before the snow hits, you want to pre-treat your driveways. You want to throw down that salt before that first layer of snow or ice hits it. That will help melt the under layer and make it a lot easier to scrape,” Jamie Dillman, store manager at Ace Hardware, said.

The manager also said that if you think you might need something, it’s better to buy it just in case.